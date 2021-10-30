Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Trading Down 6.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock to C$11.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Alamos Gold traded as low as C$9.53 and last traded at C$9.60. 747,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 679,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.23.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGI. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.05.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$239.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$269.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6415881 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.86%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

