Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AGI. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.40.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$9.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.03. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$239.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.39 million. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.6415881 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.86%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

