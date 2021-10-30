Alamo Group (ALG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of ALG stock opened at $151.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.34 and a 200-day moving average of $150.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $118.26 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

ALG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $86,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,971.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,532. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alamo Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Alamo Group worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.