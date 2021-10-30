Agrello Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.11 Million (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Agrello has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $10.11 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Agrello has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00048624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00234097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00097159 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Agrello

DLT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 103,215,765 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

