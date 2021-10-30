Agora (NASDAQ:API) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.75

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 1839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.21.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. Research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Agora by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agora by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agora by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agora by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

