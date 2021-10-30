AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.750-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.90 billion-$11.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.35 billion.AGCO also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.75-$9.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.79.

AGCO traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.21. The stock had a trading volume of 843,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.01. AGCO has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

