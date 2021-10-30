Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Update

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 196.4% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS HPMCF remained flat at $$0.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Africa Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.33.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm builds a portfolio of exploration and production assets in Namibia and South Africa. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

