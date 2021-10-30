Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AEOXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeroports de Paris currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $128.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.25. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.