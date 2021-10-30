Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz Sells 10,000 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $72,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMTX opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.50.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aemetis by 870.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

