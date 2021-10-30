Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz Sells 10,000 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 10,000 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $630.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. Analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 1,883.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 56.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aemetis by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

AMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

