Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Up to $19.39

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $20.28. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 32,617 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEHR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $600.72 million, a PE ratio of -251.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 332,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 26,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $539,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,191 shares of company stock valued at $11,441,737. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

