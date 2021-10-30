Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,459 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 90,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 157.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 701,948 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGLE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

