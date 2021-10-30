Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stake Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $128,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

