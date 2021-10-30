Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGRO. TheStreet lowered Adecoagro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Adecoagro stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.31. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Man Group plc boosted its position in Adecoagro by 3,545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,009,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adecoagro by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adecoagro by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adecoagro by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,876,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

