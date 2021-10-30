Adam W. Berry Sells 11,985 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ESS opened at $339.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.91 and a 1-year high of $347.21.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Essex Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 297.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.05.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

