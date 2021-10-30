ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.92.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $19.47 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 million. Research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 123,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,476,535.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,708.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after buying an additional 242,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,247,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after buying an additional 1,014,671 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,318,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,521 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

