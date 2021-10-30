accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 886 ($11.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £365.61 million and a P/E ratio of -37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 835.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 711.39. accesso Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

