accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 886 ($11.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £365.61 million and a P/E ratio of -37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 835.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 711.39. accesso Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
