Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 236.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACGPF opened at $42.28 on Friday. Accell Group has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99.

Get Accell Group alerts:

About Accell Group

Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Accell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.