Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acadia Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Acadia Healthcare worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACHC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

