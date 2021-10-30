Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

ABSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Absci stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of ABSI opened at $14.67 on Friday. Absci has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Absci will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

