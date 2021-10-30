AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 459,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,928,009 shares.The stock last traded at $114.25 and had previously closed at $109.67.

The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.08.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.18. The stock has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

