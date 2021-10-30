AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price target on AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.58.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.37. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

