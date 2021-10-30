A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at BWS Financial

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) had its price target increased by BWS Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.94. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,310.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,376 shares of company stock valued at $353,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 35.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 18.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 160,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 79.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

