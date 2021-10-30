A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

NYSE:ATEN traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. 8,364,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,591. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.94. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $75,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201 in the last 90 days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A10 Networks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 1,100.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of A10 Networks worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.