937 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $256.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.31 and a 200-day moving average of $234.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.39 and a 52 week high of $257.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

