90,835 Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 15.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $683,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:GTES opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.76. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

