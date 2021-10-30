80,892 Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,892 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PDC Energy by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,340 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

