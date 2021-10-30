8,022 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENS opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. EnerSys has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.59%.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

