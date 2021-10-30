$67.78 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post $67.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $68.34 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $51.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $267.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.71 million to $268.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $286.66 million, with estimates ranging from $282.52 million to $291.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NYSE MAIN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. 151,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 519.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

