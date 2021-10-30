628 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 628 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,766,000 after acquiring an additional 67,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,336,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after acquiring an additional 761,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

