622,975 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Bought by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 622,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,686,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

