538 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Shares of MPWR opened at $525.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 118.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.21 and a 52-week high of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

