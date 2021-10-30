5,161 Shares in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,161 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,464,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,982,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,650,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Progress Software by 493.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 321,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,830,000.

Shares of PRGS opened at $51.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

