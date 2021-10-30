$451.55 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report sales of $451.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $461.10 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $424.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OII stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 1,257,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,643. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

