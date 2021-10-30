4,083 Shares in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $21.66 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.59.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

