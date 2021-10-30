3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Up 169.2% in October

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,088,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DDDX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,824. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. 3DX Industries has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.33.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

