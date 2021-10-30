3,600 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AutoZone by 88.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AutoZone by 195.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,749,000 after acquiring an additional 58,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AutoZone by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AutoZone by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 45,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,784.84 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,844.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,657.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,561.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

