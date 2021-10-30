350,001 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 350,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth about $19,319,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,245,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TETC opened at $9.75 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

