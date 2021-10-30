347 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 347 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $650.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $629.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.19. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The stock has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

