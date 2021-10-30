3,078 Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $44.01 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The company had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

