$242.43 Million in Sales Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to announce sales of $242.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.66 million. Mission Produce reported sales of $206.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $897.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $896.36 million to $897.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $985.69 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $999.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $42,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 70.0% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 291,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 119,835 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 377.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 74.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 12.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.91.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.