$222.53 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post $222.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $226.10 million. RPC reported sales of $148.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $818.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $856.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $967.90 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. RPC’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $528,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 847,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,726 over the last ninety days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RPC by 696.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RES traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. 1,100,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.