213,356 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 213,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,524,000. Amundi owned about 0.15% of AvalonBay Communities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $62,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

AVB stock opened at $236.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.28 and a 1-year high of $241.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.