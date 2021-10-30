2,065 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.