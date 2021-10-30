$205.48 Million in Sales Expected for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to announce sales of $205.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.60 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $144.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $735.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $735.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $815.89 million, with estimates ranging from $809.77 million to $822.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE:BVH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.61. 35,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,263.49 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth about $240,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

