201,207 Shares in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 201,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTECU. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter worth $989,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter valued at $3,258,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,513,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,950,000.

NASDAQ:OTECU opened at $10.48 on Friday. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

