200 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Bought by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

WTM stock opened at $1,054.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,099.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,137.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $893.05 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

