$2.73 Million in Sales Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce sales of $2.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 million to $2.93 million. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 780.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $8.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 million to $9.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 410,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKDA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 207,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of -0.69.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

