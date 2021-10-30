$2.01 EPS Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. Owens Corning posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

Owens Corning stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

