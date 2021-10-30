$2.01 EPS Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. Owens Corning posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

Owens Corning stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

