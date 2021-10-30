197,088 Shares in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 197,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Astrea Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,876,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $779,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,579,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,947,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,459,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrea Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

